Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.29.

Several research analysts have commented on TXT shares. Cfra lifted their price target on Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Textron by 711.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,278 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,117,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Textron by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,776 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 2,973.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after buying an additional 456,320 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $67.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. Textron has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

