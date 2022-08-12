The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $383.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $337.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,306.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,526 shares of company stock valued at $533,607. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $382.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.90 and a 200 day moving average of $364.02. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $654.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Featured Articles

