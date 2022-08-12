The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “NA” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 29.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

First Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FBMS. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $619.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.01. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,279 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 750,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 146,414 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

About First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.