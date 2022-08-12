The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €12.40 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €12.40 ($12.65) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 79.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($8.67) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €7.65 ($7.81) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.14) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €6.91 ($7.05) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €5.01 ($5.11) and a fifty-two week high of €9.51 ($9.71). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.