The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.50 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) received a €12.50 ($12.76) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EOAN. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.46) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price objective on E.On in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.24) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) target price on E.On in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €9.22 ($9.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.03. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($11.02).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

