The Goldman Sachs Group Raises PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $50.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PAR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

NYSE:PAR opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.07. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $73.45.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.93% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PAR Technology by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 22,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

