The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€29.00” Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) has been given a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 23.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €37.69 ($38.46) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €37.03. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €31.97 ($32.62) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($49.54).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

