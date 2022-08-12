The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€99.00” Price Target for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been given a €99.00 ($101.02) target price by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Brenntag from €99.00 ($101.02) to €88.00 ($89.80) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($93.88) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($97.96) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €69.98 ($71.41) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($57.40). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €70.54.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

