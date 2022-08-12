The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
The Liberty Braves Group Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $290.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty Braves Group
In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.