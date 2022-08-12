The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $290.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17 and a beta of 0.90. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty Braves Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 33,351 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 183,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.