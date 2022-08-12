The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,499,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,583 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,289,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,571,000 after buying an additional 623,217 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,975,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,979,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,245,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,165,000 after purchasing an additional 522,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,285,000. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

LSXMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of LSXMA opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.14.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

