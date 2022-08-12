The Progressive Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Progressive in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PGR. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $120.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.16. Progressive has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $122.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Progressive by 17.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after purchasing an additional 572,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Progressive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,368,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,181,877,000 after purchasing an additional 510,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

