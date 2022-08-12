The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $6.40 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $6.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TD. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

TD stock opened at $66.80 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

