The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113,577 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in York Water were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in York Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in York Water by 2,192.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in York Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in York Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in York Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

York Water Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $622.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The York Water Company has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02.

York Water Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

