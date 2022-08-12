TheStreet Lowers Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday.

Cannae Stock Down 0.6 %

CNNE stock opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.80. Cannae has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cannae

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.68). The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 104.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cannae will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 22,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $243,089.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,666,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,590,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,959,929 shares of company stock valued at $109,675,055. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cannae

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,140,000 after buying an additional 51,983 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Cannae by 7.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,904,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,526,000 after buying an additional 492,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after acquiring an additional 84,346 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,751,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,500,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cannae by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,826,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 101,368 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

