TheStreet Lowers Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPMT. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GPMT stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:GPMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 8.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.