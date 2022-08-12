TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS) Insider Harry Morley Acquires 75,000 Shares of Stock

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Rating) insider Harry Morley purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($32,624.46).

TheWorks.co.uk Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of WRKS stock opened at GBX 35.80 ($0.43) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,195.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of £22.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.28. TheWorks.co.uk plc has a 1-year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 69.30 ($0.84).

TheWorks.co.uk Company Profile

TheWorks.co.uk plc operates as a retailer of gifts, arts, crafts, toys, books, and stationery products. The company sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through its online platform. As of May 2, 2021, it operated 527 stores in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

