Thomas Story & Son LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Thomas Story & Son LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.5% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.27.

AAPL opened at $168.49 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

