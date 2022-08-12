Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on THO. Exane BNP Paribas cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Thor Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $90.38 on Wednesday. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Activity at Thor Industries

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thor Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

