Thrive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,791 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.9% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 59,256 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $3,295,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $374,009,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $1,211,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 0.7 %

Microsoft stock opened at $287.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.72.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.