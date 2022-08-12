TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Raised to $45.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on TPG in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TPG from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

TPG Trading Down 0.9 %

TPG opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $273.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,816,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $22,605,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $3,014,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

