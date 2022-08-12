TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) PT Raised to $45.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.71% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on TPG in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TPG from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on TPG from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.
TPG Trading Down 0.9 %
TPG opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,816,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $22,605,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in TPG in the 1st quarter valued at $3,014,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.
About TPG
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPG (TPG)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.