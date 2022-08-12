Traders Buy High Volume of Matterport Call Options (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 50,364 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 755% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,888 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

Matterport alerts:

Matterport Stock Performance

MTTR opened at $5.98 on Friday. Matterport has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The company had revenue of $28.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matterport will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 749,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,767,957.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,194,049 shares in the company, valued at $115,083,686.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 74,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $374,096.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 749,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,957.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,090,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,908. 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Matterport by 623.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,361 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matterport by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Matterport by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

