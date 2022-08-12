Traders Buy Large Volume of AST SpaceMobile Call Options (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 6,989 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 141% compared to the average volume of 2,900 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of ASTS opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.83. AST SpaceMobile has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 214.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

