Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 31,450 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the average volume of 20,650 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in XPeng by 7.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,159,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 419,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,019 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 356,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 238,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,032,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,776,000 after purchasing an additional 378,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Get XPeng alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie lowered XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

XPeng Trading Up 7.5 %

XPeng stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. XPeng has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. Equities research analysts predict that XPeng will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.