Traders Buy Large Volume of Ginkgo Bioworks Call Options (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 34,821 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 375% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,335 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 167,752,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,043,000 after acquiring an additional 58,302,509 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 35.4% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 87,358,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,824,417 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,022,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,143,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,185 shares during the last quarter. 46.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.71 and a quick ratio of 10.66. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.12.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

