Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 39,226 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 644% compared to the average daily volume of 5,273 call options.

SmileDirectClub Stock Performance

SDC stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $630.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.22. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $7.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmileDirectClub

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.02.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

