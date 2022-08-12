Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 141,565 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 52% compared to the typical daily volume of 93,383 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.49.
Shopify Stock Down 0.5 %
Shopify stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.80. Shopify has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $176.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
