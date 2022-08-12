Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 141,565 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 52% compared to the typical daily volume of 93,383 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.49.

Shopify Stock Down 0.5 %

Shopify stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.80. Shopify has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $176.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average is $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

About Shopify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 961.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after buying an additional 51,672,341 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,071.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,590,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,429,980 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Shopify by 992.1% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,371,541 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,055.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352,655 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

