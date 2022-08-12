Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s previous close.

TREX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Trex from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.53.

TREX opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.43. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. Trex has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Trex by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Trex by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 38,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 30.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

