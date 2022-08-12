Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $956.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth about $18,584,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after purchasing an additional 690,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Triumph Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,270,000 after buying an additional 640,237 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $12,086,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 949.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 476,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after buying an additional 431,460 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

