TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stake Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

TBI stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.56.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.77 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

