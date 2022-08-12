Trust Investment Advisors Sells 627 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trust Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 9.5% of Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $11,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $168.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.38 and its 200-day moving average is $157.16.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.27.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.