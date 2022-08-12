TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. TTEC traded as low as $58.80 and last traded at $58.80, with a volume of 1284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.34.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TTEC. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on TTEC to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their price target on TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC by 3.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 370,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TTEC by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of TTEC by 60.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TTEC by 18.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after buying an additional 32,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

