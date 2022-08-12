Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Tutor Perini in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tutor Perini’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

TPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $7.11 on Thursday. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $512,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,343,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,876.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 811.9% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 861,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 767,261 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,273,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 477,721 shares in the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at $4,225,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after purchasing an additional 312,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,081,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 284,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

