Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TWTR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Twitter stock opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. Twitter has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twitter news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $18,262,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,100,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,829,907.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 546,266 shares of company stock worth $20,448,640. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Twitter by 8.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,323,355 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,480,000 after buying an additional 107,472 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 41.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 18.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 9.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

