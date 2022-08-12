Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $316.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.15 and a 12-month high of $344.77. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.42.
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.
