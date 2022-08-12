UMH Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of UMH Properties in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for UMH Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

UMH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.50 price target on UMH Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE UMH opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. UMH Properties has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,918,000. State Street Corp grew its position in UMH Properties by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,252,000 after acquiring an additional 420,618 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 12,983.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 318,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after acquiring an additional 316,274 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,508,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 296,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,383,000 after acquiring an additional 264,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,615 shares of company stock valued at $50,384 in the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

