Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.54.

UAA has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Williams Capital lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Under Armour Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.35. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

