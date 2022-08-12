uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on uniQure from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.38.

uniQure stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.01. uniQure has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $100,065.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,190.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 27,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $683,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 7,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $100,065.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,263 shares of company stock valued at $947,359 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 20.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,524 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in uniQure by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in uniQure by 448.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 90,736 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in uniQure by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 39.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 164,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

