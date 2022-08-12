United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,141 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $4,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 291.9% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $210,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of UNFI opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.41 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.03.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UNFI. MKM Partners increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

