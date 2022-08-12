United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNFI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,296,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.41 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

