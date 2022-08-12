Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,820 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,105,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 13,781 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 454,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 37.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 345,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 94,828 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 247,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

In other Upland Software news, insider Ian Burk sold 16,748 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $187,745.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,028.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.70. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

