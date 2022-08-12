Vale Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 83,546 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 103% compared to the average volume of 41,168 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VALE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.65.

Vale stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.65.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $1,148,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vale by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vale by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

