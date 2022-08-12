VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Purchased by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 5,000.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000.

ANGL opened at $28.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

