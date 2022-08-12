VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REMX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of REMX stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $77.17 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day moving average is $99.04.

