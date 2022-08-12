VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Get VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF alerts:

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $76.98.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.