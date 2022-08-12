Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 128.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VRNA. Wedbush raised their target price on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Verona Pharma stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. The company has a market cap of $712.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $14.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,263,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,711,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 674,824 shares of company stock worth $1,102,377 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $1,841,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Rating)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

