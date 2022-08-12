Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

In related news, CEO Ted White purchased 23,809 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,428,571 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,038,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,864.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ted White purchased 23,809 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,878.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,703,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,497. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 27,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.67. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

