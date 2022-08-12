Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Ourania Tatsis Sells 1,400 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.97, for a total value of $418,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,779,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

VRTX stock opened at $292.16 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $301.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.03 and its 200-day moving average is $262.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Argus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.