Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 7,352 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $631,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $813,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 414,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 157,727 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $326,016.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,469.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,395 shares of company stock worth $1,471,575. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ProPetro Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PUMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tudor Pickering raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on ProPetro to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on ProPetro to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $918.23 million, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.