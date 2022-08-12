Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Funko were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 209,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Funko by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,421,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Funko by 15.2% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Funko Price Performance

Funko stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.91.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. Funko had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $991,576.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Funko news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $991,576.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,335 shares of company stock worth $1,320,060 over the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Funko Profile

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Articles

