Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDFS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised PDF Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of PDFS stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adnan Raza sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $206,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,134.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,156 shares of company stock valued at $340,906. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

